Health experts term obesity mother of all non-communicable diseases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Leading health experts termed obesity the “mother of all non-communicable diseases,” and warned that a vast majority of Pakistan’s population has excessive waist circumference, placing them in the overweight or obese category.

Addressing a news briefing here at Karachi Press club on Monday, they said the condition is silently fueling a national health crisis—causing early deaths in men, infertility in women, and long-term complications in children.

A screening and awareness camp was also organized by the Karachi Press Club’s Health Committee in collaboration with Getz Pharma.

Dr Asma Ahmed, an endocrinologist at Aga Khan University Hospital, cited survey data showing that 35 percent of women and 28 percent of children in Pakistan are obese, while over four out of five adults have unhealthy waist sizes.

She stressed that obesity must be recognized as a disease in itself, not merely a lifestyle issue, as it directly contributes to hypertension, diabetes, infertility, and organ damage.

Dr Asma highlighted that sedentary lifestyles among children—dominated by screen time, junk food, and late-night routines—are leading to rising obesity. “We are raising a generation that is both obese and malnourished,” she warned.

She also pointed out that many people remain unaware they have high blood pressure, and that untreated hypertension—often linked to obesity—is causing damage to kidneys, hearts, and brains.

“Infertility in women is rising, and in many cases, the underlying issue is weight gain and hormonal imbalance,” she said and urged families to shift toward home-cooked meals and cut back on processed foods.

“Sudden lifestyle changes like sleeping late, lack of physical activity, and fast food consumption are pushing people toward a health disaster,” she said.

Dr Nazish Butt, head of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), echoed the concern, saying obesity must be treated as a serious disease that leads to others like diabetes, cholesterol, heart disease, and stroke.

“People have stopped exercising.

In Karachi, we’re seeing rising obesity among women and children due to sedentary lifestyles and increased use of junk and frozen foods,” she said.

She warned that habits like staying up late and excessive screen time are worsening the crisis. “We must push for lifestyle reform at the community level and get people moving again,” she emphasized.

The camp at Karachi Press Club provided free screening and consultations for members and their families. KPC Joint Secretary Muhammad Munsif, Health Committee Secretary Hamid-ur-Rehman, and Getz Pharma representatives including Mikail Soomro, Agha Sadiq, Dr Wajiha Javed, and Head of Public Health Kashif Amin were also present.

Dr. Wajiha Javed, Public Health Expert at Getz Pharma, said the Pak Sehat baseline demographic survey—the first mini Framingham study and biobank of the South Asian population—revealed that over 80 percent of women and 70 percent of men in Pakistan are obese.

“Around 50 percent of adults have hypertension, and one in three is diabetic,” she said.

To address undiagnosed hypertension and the lack of a standardized treatment plan, she announced a three-year national initiative titled PREACH, launched by Getz Pharma.

“The program involves screening by private community health workers, creating disease awareness, and building referral pathways to trained healthcare professionals,” she explained. She noted that obesity has emerged as a major metabolic disorder in the South Asian population.

“Medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide have been introduced in Pakistan and can support lifestyle change for patients with a BMI over 30, or over 27 with a related condition like diabetes or hypertension,” she said.

Dr Wajiha added that Getz Pharma, under its Med One umbrella, is committed to working with healthcare stakeholders to promote disease awareness and screening.

The health experts also warned that obesity is no longer just a personal health issue—it has become a national crisis. Tackling it requires urgent public awareness, early screening, and a cultural shift toward healthier living.