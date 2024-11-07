Open Menu

Health Experts Underscore Multidisciplinary Collaboration To Enhance Community Health

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Health experts underscore multidisciplinary collaboration to enhance community health

In a significant step toward advancing community health and enhancing patient care, Peshawar Medical College's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, in collaboration with the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Pakistan (SOGP), Peshawar Chapter, organized a comprehensive multidisciplinary seminar on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) In a significant step toward advancing community health and enhancing patient care, Peshawar Medical College's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, in collaboration with the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Pakistan (SOGP), Peshawar Chapter, organized a comprehensive multidisciplinary seminar on Thursday.

The event brought together prominent experts from various specialties to share insights, fostering cross-disciplinary knowledge in women’s health.

Leading speakers included Prof. Dr. Gulrukh Qazi, Chairperson of SOGP Peshawar Chapter, and Prof. Dr. Tahaniyat Ishaq Khattak, Vice Chairperson of SOGP Peshawar, alongside Prof. Mahmood ul Hassan from the Department of Orthopedics at Peshawar Medical College, Prof. Dr. Salma Hussain from Lady Reading Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, Prof.

Dr. Sadaqat Jabeen from the College of Obstetricians, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Irfan from Psychiatry, and Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf from Cardiology at Peshawar Medical College.

With participants from various medical institutions, the seminar created a collaborative platform for advancing medical practice in obstetrics, gynecology, and related fields. Sessions highlighted the significance of a multidisciplinary approach to patient care, underscoring innovative practices and strategies for treating complex cases across specialties.

Commending the organizers, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal of Peshawar Medical College, emphasized the value of shared expertise for improving healthcare outcomes. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Prof. Dr. Shandana Bawar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Vote Reading Women Event From Share

Recent Stories

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contrib ..

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empow ..

10 minutes ago
 KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

21 minutes ago
 68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days

68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days

14 seconds ago
 Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

13 minutes ago
 Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitnes ..

Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitness checking of drivers, vehicle ..

17 seconds ago
 CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy ..

CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy" with EV production advantage ..

18 seconds ago
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Shafay m ..

13 minutes ago
 Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices ..

Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices with Imran Khan

39 minutes ago
 IGHDS organises worksop on climate change for old ..

IGHDS organises worksop on climate change for old farmers of Sindh

14 minutes ago
 BISP cash disbursement process inspects

BISP cash disbursement process inspects

14 minutes ago
 World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Di ..

World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Discuss Digital Pakistan Develop ..

36 minutes ago
 Japan, KP Police, UNDP jointly inaugurate newly mo ..

Japan, KP Police, UNDP jointly inaugurate newly model police stations

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan