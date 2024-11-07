- Home
Health Experts Underscore Multidisciplinary Collaboration To Enhance Community Health
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 06:51 PM
In a significant step toward advancing community health and enhancing patient care, Peshawar Medical College's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, in collaboration with the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Pakistan (SOGP), Peshawar Chapter, organized a comprehensive multidisciplinary seminar on Thursday
The event brought together prominent experts from various specialties to share insights, fostering cross-disciplinary knowledge in women’s health.
Leading speakers included Prof. Dr. Gulrukh Qazi, Chairperson of SOGP Peshawar Chapter, and Prof. Dr. Tahaniyat Ishaq Khattak, Vice Chairperson of SOGP Peshawar, alongside Prof. Mahmood ul Hassan from the Department of Orthopedics at Peshawar Medical College, Prof. Dr. Salma Hussain from Lady Reading Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, Prof.
Dr. Sadaqat Jabeen from the College of Obstetricians, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Irfan from Psychiatry, and Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf from Cardiology at Peshawar Medical College.
With participants from various medical institutions, the seminar created a collaborative platform for advancing medical practice in obstetrics, gynecology, and related fields. Sessions highlighted the significance of a multidisciplinary approach to patient care, underscoring innovative practices and strategies for treating complex cases across specialties.
Commending the organizers, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal of Peshawar Medical College, emphasized the value of shared expertise for improving healthcare outcomes. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Prof. Dr. Shandana Bawar.
