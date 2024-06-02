Health experts urge cardiac patients to adopt healthy lifestyle in hot, dry weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Health experts on Sunday stressed public awareness for early detection and for adopting a healthy lifestyle to control cardiac diseases as it is important for heart patients to drink as much water as they need in hot and dry weather.

A senior Cardiologist, Major General (R) Azhar Mehmood Kiyani talking to ptv news channel advised the public that heart diseases can be eliminated by simple lifestyle modifications, adding that a healthy lifestyle as well as exercise to protect themselves from cardiac diseases.

Dr Kiyani said there is a dire need to take cardiac diseases seriously and work on their prevention, adding that diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and inactive lifestyle were major reasons for heart attacks. He said that hypertension is not just a concern for the elderly but for the youth population which was increasingly falling victim to this silent threat.

Youngsters should practice such as meditation, yoga, and mindfulness can be powerful tools in mitigating stress and promoting overall well-being and breakfast is mandatory for everyone.