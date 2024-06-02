Open Menu

Health Experts Urge Cardiac Patients To Adopt Healthy Lifestyle In Hot, Dry Weather

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Health experts urge cardiac patients to adopt healthy lifestyle in hot, dry weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Health experts on Sunday stressed public awareness for early detection and for adopting a healthy lifestyle to control cardiac diseases as it is important for heart patients to drink as much water as they need in hot and dry weather.

A senior Cardiologist, Major General (R) Azhar Mehmood Kiyani talking to ptv news channel advised the public that heart diseases can be eliminated by simple lifestyle modifications, adding that a healthy lifestyle as well as exercise to protect themselves from cardiac diseases.

Dr Kiyani said there is a dire need to take cardiac diseases seriously and work on their prevention, adding that diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and inactive lifestyle were major reasons for heart attacks. He said that hypertension is not just a concern for the elderly but for the youth population which was increasingly falling victim to this silent threat.

Youngsters should practice such as meditation, yoga, and mindfulness can be powerful tools in mitigating stress and promoting overall well-being and breakfast is mandatory for everyone.

Related Topics

Weather Water Sunday From PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

18 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

18 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

18 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

18 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

18 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

18 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

18 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

18 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

18 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan