Health experts urge cardiac patients to adopt healthy lifestyle in hot, dry weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The health experts highlighted the critical need for public awareness regarding early detection and adopting a healthy lifestyle to manage cardiac diseases on Saturday. They emphasized that heart patients should stay adequately hydrated, especially during hot and dry weather conditions.

Talking in an interview on ptv news channel, senior Cardiologist Major General (R) Azhar Mehmood Kiyani suggested that eliminating heart diseases is achievable through simple lifestyle adjustments.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and engaging in regular exercise to safeguard against cardiac conditions.

Dr. Kiyani underscored the urgency of addressing cardiac diseases seriously and focusing on prevention.

He identified diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and an inactive lifestyle as significant contributors to heart attacks.

He highlighted that hypertension is increasingly affecting not only the elderly but also younger populations.

In terms of preventive measures, Dr. Kiyani recommended practices such as meditation, yoga, and mindfulness to effectively manage stress and promote overall well-being.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of having a nutritious breakfast daily for everyone's health.

The advice from Dr. Kiyani and health experts revolves around proactive health management, awareness of risk factors, and lifestyle modifications to prevent cardiac diseases effectively.