Health experts urge caution with meat consumption on Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) As Eid-ul-Azha approaches, health experts have issued a warning about potential digestive and stomach ailments linked to meat consumption.

On Saturday, a team of specialists from Lahore General Hospital, including Dr. Muhammad Maqsood, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Dr. Laila Shafiq, consultant Gynecologist, and Dr. Nadia Arshad, advised citizens to moderate their meat intake and avoid spicy foods to prevent gastrointestinal issues.

The doctors emphasized the risks of overindulgence in meat, which can lead to increased stomach pain, uric acid levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol. They specifically cautioned pregnant women to avoid eating kaleji (liver).

Given the concurrent seasons of dengue, typhoid, and gastroenteritis, the experts highlighted the importance of distributing meat promptly rather than storing it in freezers to prevent bacterial contamination.

They recommended purchasing healthy animals, ensuring proper slaughter and preparing the meat carefully.

Additionally, individuals with digestive and liver conditions are advised to limit their meat consumption. Diabetics should also avoid sweet items and minimize meat intake during Eid celebrations.

The advisory also warned about the potential for meat spoilage due to the hot weather and electricity load shedding, which could weaken immune systems and cause illness.

By following these guidelines, citizens can enjoy Eid safely without compromising their health.