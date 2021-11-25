Health experts urge parents to vaccinate children against measles, rubella

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Health experts on Thursday urged parents to vaccinate children against measles and rubella during the ongoing door to door campaign which was successfully continued across the country till November 27.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to protect children's lives through immunization, Pakistan is proud to launch one of the largest measles and rubella campaigns in the world, which will target millions of children", experts said while talking to ptv news channel.

Health specialist Dr Samina Naeem Khalid said that UNICEF and WHO are supporting Pakistan for this landmark national drive, adding, the campaign was conducted in public and private health facilities, outreach centres as well as educational institutions.

The MR vaccine is available in routine immunization schedule for children at 9 months and 15 months of age, Child Specialist Dr Mazhar Jamil added.

Dr Mazhar emphasized the benefits of vaccinations for kids and parents should not hesitate to get kids vaccinated.

Another Specialist Dr Shumaila Ghafar suggested that parents who have concerns about the vaccine contact their Primary care physician or a health care professional for answers.

She said the measles virus remains one of the leading causes of death among young children globally, adding, it is one of the world's most contagious human viruses, but it can be almost entirely prevented through vaccination.

The rubella virus, considered the most common cause of preventable congenital birth defects, can also be prevented through vaccination, she added.

Experts encouraged that the Measles and Rubella campaign will move us not only one step closer to maintaining measles elimination and accelerating rubella control, but also one step closer to reducing the overall child mortality across the country.