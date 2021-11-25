UrduPoint.com

Health Experts Urge Parents To Vaccinate Children Against Measles, Rubella

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Health experts urge parents to vaccinate children against measles, rubella

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Health experts on Thursday urged parents to vaccinate children against measles and rubella during the ongoing door to door campaign which was successfully continued across the country till November 27.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to protect children's lives through immunization, Pakistan is proud to launch one of the largest measles and rubella campaigns in the world, which will target millions of children", experts said while talking to ptv news channel.

Health specialist Dr Samina Naeem Khalid said that UNICEF and WHO are supporting Pakistan for this landmark national drive, adding, the campaign was conducted in public and private health facilities, outreach centres as well as educational institutions.

The MR vaccine is available in routine immunization schedule for children at 9 months and 15 months of age, Child Specialist Dr Mazhar Jamil added.

Dr Mazhar emphasized the benefits of vaccinations for kids and parents should not hesitate to get kids vaccinated.

Another Specialist Dr Shumaila Ghafar suggested that parents who have concerns about the vaccine contact their Primary care physician or a health care professional for answers.

She said the measles virus remains one of the leading causes of death among young children globally, adding, it is one of the world's most contagious human viruses, but it can be almost entirely prevented through vaccination.

The rubella virus, considered the most common cause of preventable congenital birth defects, can also be prevented through vaccination, she added.

Experts encouraged that the Measles and Rubella campaign will move us not only one step closer to maintaining measles elimination and accelerating rubella control, but also one step closer to reducing the overall child mortality across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Young November Million PTV

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements ..

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements aiming to implement leadershi ..

11 minutes ago
 Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

46 minutes ago
 Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Centr ..

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

36 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Soma ..

Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Somalia capital

36 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

36 minutes ago
 New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccin ..

New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine only 50pc effective

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.