Health Experts Urge To Increase Tobacco Taxes
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Health activists have highlighted the critical need for raising tobacco taxes, specifically focusing on cigarettes.
In a press release by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of Child (SPARC), the activists underscored that such measures are indispensable for generating significant revenue streams crucial for funding essential public services, including healthcare, and bolstering the economy.
The Country Head of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK), Malik Imran Ahmed emphasized the pivotal role of heightened cigarette taxes in deterring smoking, particularly among the youth and individuals with lower incomes. By instituting annual increments in cigarette taxes, policymakers can effectively curtail tobacco consumption by rendering cigarettes less affordable over time, he added.
This strategic approach holds the promise of substantially ameliorating public health outcomes by mitigating smoking-related diseases and reducing healthcare expenditures, he maintained.
Malik Imran also shed light on the staggering economic toll of smoking in Pakistan, which amounts to Rs 615.07 billion (US$3.85 billion), equivalent to 1.6% of the country's GDP. Notably, the economic costs of smoking far surpass the revenues generated by the tobacco industry, exacerbating this gap annually. He further referenced data from an international survey revealing that the aggregate annual economic costs attributable to smoking-related diseases and deaths, along with those associated with the three Primary non-communicable diseases, collectively amount to 1.
6% and 1.15% of Pakistan's GDP, respectively.
This alarming trend underscores the urgent imperative for escalating cigarette taxes annually to alleviate the strain on Pakistan's GDP, necessitating prompt governmental action, he maintained.
Dr. Khalil Ahmad, Program Manager at SPARC, elaborated on the multifaceted implications of escalating cigarette taxes. Highlighting the profound impact of tobacco-related health issues on children and marginalized communities, Dr. Khalil emphasized the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate these challenges.
He stressed that by augmenting cigarette taxes, the government can effectively curb smoking rates among youth, thereby safeguarding their health and well-being. Furthermore, Dr. Khalil highlighted that the financial burden imposed by tobacco-related illnesses disproportionately affects marginalized communities, exacerbating existing disparities in access to healthcare and socioeconomic opportunities.
Dr. Khalil reiterated that the incremental taxation of cigarettes is not merely a fiscal policy but a moral imperative. By making cigarettes less affordable for young individuals with limited disposable incomes, policymakers can disrupt the cycle of addiction and prevent the onset of smoking-related diseases.
He emphasized that the revenue generated from increased cigarette taxes can be allocated towards bolstering healthcare infrastructure, funding public health initiatives, and implementing comprehensive tobacco control programs aimed at preventing tobacco use initiation and supporting smoking cessation efforts.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Kohat inspects health centers, check staff attendance8 minutes ago
-
Education Dept. issues notices to 13 teachers over poor performances17 minutes ago
-
Six arrested for decanting18 minutes ago
-
Politicians in KP welcome consensus between PMLN, PPP on formation of Federal Govt18 minutes ago
-
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N18 minutes ago
-
Planning deptt drafts Rs 120bln budget for approval28 minutes ago
-
Int’l Mother Language Day being observed today28 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 253 kg drugs in six operations28 minutes ago
-
FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture38 minutes ago
-
Delegation of 39th MCMC visits DC office38 minutes ago
-
Anti-Encroachment operation continued48 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with 800 kites and 33 string rolls2 hours ago