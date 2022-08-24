Health experts urge to take extra precautions against 'hepatitis A, E' during monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Health specialists on Wednesday urged upon the public to take extra precautions against Hepatitis A and E during monsoon as it occurs due to intake of contaminated food or water.

A senior physician Prof. Nosheen Zehra while speaking to a private news channel stressed the need to create an awareness about Hepatitis A and E.

He said Hepatitis A or E is the silent killer virus that can creep into the body from minor blood exposures adding these can also cause the water-borne diseases and thus transmitted into human body through contaminated food and water, while Hepatitis B and C can be transmitted through blood.

Every year during the monsoon, hospitals in the city witnessed a spike in the number of patients coming in with health issues like stomachache, flu or gastroenteritis and hepatitis, she said.

She said hepatitis A and E can also be spread due to improper hygienic situation, especially if uncooked food like fruits and vegetables are washed with contaminated water.

She further explained that the Hepatitis A is common in young people.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include fever, jaundice, indigestion, yellow urine, weakness, vomiting, right sided abdominal pain, nausea and dizziness etc.

Dr Zehra said that washing dishes, fruits and vegetables properly, eating well cooked food, and using medicines as per doctor's instructions are the best tips to prevent Hepatitis during the current season.

A senior consultant gastroenterologist Dr. Huma Qureshi said that around 70 per cent of hepatitis cases are reported during monsoon, adding, Hepatitis A and E mostly affect the liver which causes inflammation or liver injury.

She said people should avoid eating out particularly at un-cleaned restaurants, adding that boiled water would help protect them from viral disease during the rains.

Experts called upon public and responsible authorities to make efforts jointly to flush out the stagnant rainwater at the earliest, adding, the best way to avoid the virus is to steer clear of contaminated water and drink clean, boiled and filtered water.

They said children who already vaccinated against Hepatitis A are practically at very low risk of developing the infection, adding, however, those who have not been vaccinated, people with poor hygiene and people living with an infected individual are at high risk of acquiring the Hepatitis A infection during monsoon.