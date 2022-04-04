UrduPoint.com

Health Experts Urge To Use Vegetables In Ramzan

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 03:45 PM

Health experts urge to use vegetables in Ramzan

Health experts have stressed upon using raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and salad etc during Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Health experts have stressed upon using raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and salad etc during Ramazan.

People should avoid fried food, sugar and juices and limit sugar intake from items such as cookies and cakes, said a health expert Dr Iqbal Dawoodpota while talking to APP here Monday.

He said fasters should not skip 'Sehri' with a view to reduce weight. They should rather wake up early in the morning to have their 'Sehri' for maintaining good health. People who do fast should avoid eating too much during Iftar as they tend to consume more than their bodies actually need.

Dr Iqbal, who is also head of SIUT Sukkur, said "In fact, many people end up inflicting more harm on their bodies in Ramadan than during other times of the year.

Eating foods high in fat and sugar at wrong times affects the body," he said.

In order to keep their metabolism balanced, fasters should also exercise after breaking their fast," he said. Dr Saboor Soomro also pointed out the importance of eating slowly and chewing carefully and advised fasters to drink lots of water. He recommended foods for Sehri which include items like eggs and cheese, which are rich in protein and take a long time to digest.

Furthermore, complex carbohydrates during Sehri take longer to digest, making you less hungry throughout the day. Dates, which are an excellent source of sugar, fiber, carbohydrates, potassium and magnesium, are also highly recommended.

Fasters should avoid foods like honey, molasses and jam, which can make fasters thirstier throughout the day, he added.

Related Topics

Water Sukkur National University From Weight Fat Ramadan Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Air Quality of Capital improves after repeated pol ..

Air Quality of Capital improves after repeated polluted days

9 minutes ago
 Polish Petrol Retailer Orlen Cuts Russian Oil Impo ..

Polish Petrol Retailer Orlen Cuts Russian Oil Imports From 50% to 30%

9 minutes ago
 Mayor inspects Sasta Bazaar in University Town

Mayor inspects Sasta Bazaar in University Town

15 minutes ago
 Putin hails Orban on vote win, hopes to build 'par ..

Putin hails Orban on vote win, hopes to build 'partnership'

15 minutes ago
 UN Official Proposes to Lavrov to Discuss Humanita ..

UN Official Proposes to Lavrov to Discuss Humanitarian Pauses in Ukraine

15 minutes ago
 Measures afoot to facilitate residents during Ramz ..

Measures afoot to facilitate residents during Ramzan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.