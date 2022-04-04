Health experts urge to use vegetables in Ramzan

Health experts have stressed upon using raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and salad etc during Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Health experts have stressed upon using raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and salad etc during Ramazan.

People should avoid fried food, sugar and juices and limit sugar intake from items such as cookies and cakes, said a health expert Dr Iqbal Dawoodpota while talking to APP here Monday.

He said fasters should not skip 'Sehri' with a view to reduce weight. They should rather wake up early in the morning to have their 'Sehri' for maintaining good health. People who do fast should avoid eating too much during Iftar as they tend to consume more than their bodies actually need.

Dr Iqbal, who is also head of SIUT Sukkur, said "In fact, many people end up inflicting more harm on their bodies in Ramadan than during other times of the year.

Eating foods high in fat and sugar at wrong times affects the body," he said.

In order to keep their metabolism balanced, fasters should also exercise after breaking their fast," he said. Dr Saboor Soomro also pointed out the importance of eating slowly and chewing carefully and advised fasters to drink lots of water. He recommended foods for Sehri which include items like eggs and cheese, which are rich in protein and take a long time to digest.

Furthermore, complex carbohydrates during Sehri take longer to digest, making you less hungry throughout the day. Dates, which are an excellent source of sugar, fiber, carbohydrates, potassium and magnesium, are also highly recommended.

Fasters should avoid foods like honey, molasses and jam, which can make fasters thirstier throughout the day, he added.