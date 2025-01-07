Health Experts Urge Vigilance To Contain 'Pink Eye' Outbreak
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) As the cases of Pink Eye, a highly contagious eye infection, continue to rise, health expert Tuesday sounded the alarm, urging parents to exercise extreme caution and take proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease among children.
Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Zubaida Surang, an eye specialist at Agha Khan Hospital revealed that the pink eye outbreak is widespread, with the hospital witnessing a surge in cases during the winter season.
She explained that the highly contagious infection, also known as acute conjunctivitis, is caused by viruses, bacteria, allergens and parasites, with human adenoviruses (HAdVs) responsible for 65-90% of severe conjunctival infections.
Dr. Surang warned that the symptoms of pink eye include redness or irritation, watery discharge, foreign body sensation, blurred vision, photophobia and swelling or edema of the conjunctiva.
She advised that if left untreated, pink eye can lead to severe complications, including corneal ulcers and vision
loss.
Regarding treatment, Dr.
Surang emphasized that antibiotics are only effective against bacterial conjunctivitis and not viral conjunctivitis.
She recommended that patients with pink eye should apply warm compresses to the affected eye, use artificial tears to lubricate the eye and avoid touching or rubbing the eye to prevent the spread of the infection.
To prevent the spread of pink eye, Dr. Surang advised the public to take precautions, including practicing good hand hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding touching the eyes or face, refraining from sharing personal items, such as towels or makeup, staying home from school or work if symptoms persist and avoiding close contact with others to prevent the spread of the infection
Dr. Surang urged parents to be vigilant and keep their children home from school if they exhibit symptoms of pink eye. She also advised the public to seek medical attention immediately if they experience severe symptoms, such as intense eye pain, blurred vision, or increased sensitivity to light.
