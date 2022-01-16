UrduPoint.com

Health Experts Urges Awareness, Pharmacists Role In Patient Self-medication

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Health experts urges awareness, pharmacists role in patient self-medication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Health experts Sunday warned that unchecked trend of self-medication with use of antibiotics has a major effect on the people's health which could produce harmful effects on various body organs including kidney, liver and stomach.

Talking to ptv news channel, Vice Chancellor Health Services academy Islamabad Dr Shahzad Ali Khan said that there is dire need to increase sufficient number of doctors in hospitals, adding, in the mild fever or cough, people use to take medicines without consulting any doctor.

He said self medication might also lead to hyper-sensitivity reactions, skin problems, rashes and allergies etc.

"We need to create more awareness through media and to educate about self medication so that people can stop putting themselves at risk", he stressed.

Senior Pharmacist Sardar Shabir Ahmad said people asked for medicines without prescription from any qualified physician adding it has been found that mostly youngsters demands medicines just after reading on internet.

Online pharmacies have also increasingly popular because they offer discounts and the convenience of getting a doorstep delivery of medicines, he added.

However, he warns that selling medicine online is illegal and there is dire need to tighten laws in this regard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Internet Doctor Reading Lead Sunday Media From PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

4 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

13 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

13 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

13 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.