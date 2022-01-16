Health experts urges awareness, pharmacists role in patient self-medication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Health experts Sunday warned that unchecked trend of self-medication with use of antibiotics has a major effect on the people's health which could produce harmful effects on various body organs including kidney, liver and stomach.

Talking to ptv news channel, Vice Chancellor Health Services academy Islamabad Dr Shahzad Ali Khan said that there is dire need to increase sufficient number of doctors in hospitals, adding, in the mild fever or cough, people use to take medicines without consulting any doctor.

He said self medication might also lead to hyper-sensitivity reactions, skin problems, rashes and allergies etc.

"We need to create more awareness through media and to educate about self medication so that people can stop putting themselves at risk", he stressed.

Senior Pharmacist Sardar Shabir Ahmad said people asked for medicines without prescription from any qualified physician adding it has been found that mostly youngsters demands medicines just after reading on internet.

Online pharmacies have also increasingly popular because they offer discounts and the convenience of getting a doorstep delivery of medicines, he added.

However, he warns that selling medicine online is illegal and there is dire need to tighten laws in this regard.