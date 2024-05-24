Health Experts Urges Public To Take Prevention Against Heat Wave
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Health experts on Friday urged the public to take preventive measures against the heat wave that has on its peak across the Sukkur region.
The effects of heat waves on human body were fast heartbeat, breathing complications, low blood pressure level, sweating, severe headache, dizziness, sickness.
According to Dr Najaf Ali Shah, a prominent health expert of Khairpur Medical College Hospital, with soaring temperatures, the Tarai settlements are prone to the effects of heat wave.
The heat wave may affect the brain, the doctor said, urging the public to avoid exposure during daytime as much as possible during the presence of heat wave that may cause dehydration, affecting the kidneys and heart.
The doctor suggested an intake of plenty of drinking water, having a cold shower, use of an umbrella and covering of head with a thin cloth while going outside, wearing cotton clothes, choosing morning or evening hours to undertake work outside the home, intake of lemon and water, coconut water and fresh juice, intake of fruits and cucumber.
If possible, do not go outside the home during the day, not spend much time in the kitchen, to stay away from smoking and drinking beverages, tea, coffee, and soda-mixed water, he added.
