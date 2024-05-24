Open Menu

Health Experts Urges Public To Take Prevention Against Heat Wave

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Health experts urges public to take prevention against heat wave

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Health experts on Friday urged the public to take preventive measures against the heat wave that has on its peak across the Sukkur region.

The effects of heat waves on human body were fast heartbeat, breathing complications, low blood pressure level, sweating, severe headache, dizziness, sickness.

According to Dr Najaf Ali Shah, a prominent health expert of Khairpur Medical College Hospital, with soaring temperatures, the Tarai settlements are prone to the effects of heat wave.

The heat wave may affect the brain, the doctor said, urging the public to avoid exposure during daytime as much as possible during the presence of heat wave that may cause dehydration, affecting the kidneys and heart.

The doctor suggested an intake of plenty of drinking water, having a cold shower, use of an umbrella and covering of head with a thin cloth while going outside, wearing cotton clothes, choosing morning or evening hours to undertake work outside the home, intake of lemon and water, coconut water and fresh juice, intake of fruits and cucumber.

If possible, do not go outside the home during the day, not spend much time in the kitchen, to stay away from smoking and drinking beverages, tea, coffee, and soda-mixed water, he added.

Related Topics

Water Doctor Heat Wave Sukkur Khairpur May Cotton National University From Blood

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

59 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

2 hours ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

4 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

4 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

18 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

18 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

18 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan