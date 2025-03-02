Open Menu

Health Experts Warn Against Deep-fried Foods During Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) As millions of Muslims worldwide observed their first fast of the holy month, health experts issued a timely warning about the dangers of deep-fried foods, a traditional staple of many Ramadan meals.

According to nutritionists, deep-fried foods such as samosas, spring rolls, and fried doughnuts were high in calories, fat, and sodium, making them a recipe for disaster, particularly during Ramadan when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

Health experts recommend opting for healthier alternatives such as grilled meats, steamed vegetables, and fresh fruits. They also advise Muslims to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and limiting their intake of sugary drinks.

A leading nutritionist Dr Saima Khan said fasting during Ramadan can be challenging, and consuming deep-fried foods can exacerbate dehydration, digestive issues, and other health problems.

She said that Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection and renewal, and taking care of our physical health is an important part of it, adding that by making informed food choices, Muslims can ensure a healthy and blessed Ramadan.

Another Nutritionist Dr Talha Imad warns that

"Fried foods, oily snacks, and rich desserts are a recipe for disaster, especially during Ramadan and these foods can lead to digestive issues, bloating, and discomfort, making it difficult to focus on your prayers and daily activities. He advised to break your fast with dates and water to replenish energy and hydration, adding that to opt for lean proteins, whole grains, and steamed vegetables.

He recommended to choose fresh fruits and nuts as healthy snacks and limiting your intake of sugary drinks and desserts.

