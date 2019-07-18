UrduPoint.com
Health Experts Warn Against Street Food During Monsoon

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

Health experts warn against street food during monsoon

Health experts Thursday warned the federal capital dwellers not to consume street food following the monsoon season in consequence of increased growing bacteria and viruses on food surface

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Health experts Thursday warned the Federal capital dwellers not to consume street food following the monsoon season in consequence of increased growing bacteria and viruses on food surface.

They advised the citizens to eat food cooked at home instead of buying from outside as immunity level of human body used to reduce and become vulnerable to infectious diseases during the rainy season.

Talking to APP, Dr Irfan a private practitioner said heavy and oily food should be avoided due to decrease in digestive ability of the body during monsoon which might lead to stomach disorder.

"Pakoras (Fritter) sold outside are extremely unhygienic and harmful for consumption as they are being prepared through un-hygienic methods", he added.

Dr Amir Saleem, a senior gastrologist from Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) recommended not consuming liquids from outside especially Soda and juices due to their preparation with contaminated water.

"To avoid food poisoning, prepare your juices at home using fresh fruits and consume instantly," he said.

