Health experts warn for second wave of Covid-19 despite drop in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Health experts on Monday appealed the general public to continue maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks ahead of a potential second Covid-19 wave, despite the number of cases continuing to fall.

Talking to a private news channel, Medical expert said the situation is now relatively under control, but any mistake can reverse it quickly and urged on public to demonstrate seriousness towards COVID-19.

President Pakistan Medical Association Dr Ashraf Nizami said that as the holy month of Muharram is fast approaching and it is high time for general public to observe all precautionary measures to stay safe.

Health expert warned that foregoing safety measures will lead to a jump in infection rates and urged the people to wear face masks, particularly in situations where social distancing is not possible, stressing that careless attitude of the public can lead to another spike.

He noted that the "use of masks is part of a comprehensive package of the prevention and control measures that can limit the spread of certain respiratory viral diseases in Winters, including Covid-19".

Dr Ashraf said children should also wear masks when out in public and once schools reopen.This would protect them and also block them from taking it to their families. Along with masks, good hand hygiene must also be practiced at all times.

Health expert said masks and social distancing was very important when it comes to travelling and dining out.

There is a need to control our behavior and avoid spreading updates regarding COVID-19 situations without authenticity, as it may increase stress and anxiety among people. We simply have to follow the guidelines that the developing countries are adopting and where the COVID-19 is under control, he added.

Renowned Scholar Dr. Atta Ur Rehman said despite constraints of resources, the way Pakistan defeated the coronavirus is appreciable and it has also been acknowledged by the world.

The incumbent government took corrective measures in very early stages of the outbreak and prevented the spread of the pandemic, he added.

The Pakistani population has natural resistance against coronavirus. The smart lockdown and ban on social gatherings proved to be the best strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19, he explained .

People did not follow the SOPs strictly during Eid holidays, he regretted.

Work on preparation of vaccine against coronavirus is underway and it will be available in Pakistan at cheaper rates very soon, he added.

China has been very supportive in combating the corona pandemic and has provided protective equipment and medical expertise to Pakistan, he lauded.