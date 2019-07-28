Health experts warn parents of rising waterborne diseases during Monsoon rain spell

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Health Specialist Sunday stressed that due to exposure to monsoon rain, hypothermia, respiratory tract infections and leptospirosis may affect people specially kids, while sudden drops in temperature harm the health of those with allergies or asthma.

Talking to private news channel , ENT specialist & consultant physician Dr Younus Haider said as rains lash different parts of the country, we find increased number of patients with upper respiratory tract infections, common cold, sinusitis, ear infections.

The common ailments during monsoons are waterborne diseases (diarrhea, gastroenteritis, typhoid and hepatitis or jaundice), air borne diseases (common cold, viral infections, influenza and pneumonia and vector borne disease (malaria and dengue through mosquitoes)." "I have witnessed a 50 per cent surge in the number of children suffering from viral fever this month, compared to the month of June.

In order to prevent children from fatal viral fever and other diseases, there should be no stagnant water around your home which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Opt for a mosquito net or keep all doors and windows of your home closed in the evenings." Parents should avoid giving their child raw foods like salad which gets contaminated fast. Wash fruits and vegetables in clean water, and avoid feeding your child leftover of food. Don't give your children junk, spicy or sugary foods.

He adds people must take care of themselves by ensuring clean surroundings and by drinking boiled or filtered water.

Dr Haider emphasized the importance of mosquito sprays and instructed to avoid food from roadside eateries. "Otherwise, we are at the hospitals to treat them."