UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Experts Warn Parents Of Rising Waterborne Diseases During Monsoon Rain Spell

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

Health experts warn parents of rising waterborne diseases during Monsoon rain spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Health Specialist Sunday stressed that due to exposure to monsoon rain, hypothermia, respiratory tract infections and leptospirosis may affect people specially kids, while sudden drops in temperature harm the health of those with allergies or asthma.

Talking to private news channel , ENT specialist & consultant physician Dr Younus Haider said as rains lash different parts of the country, we find increased number of patients with upper respiratory tract infections, common cold, sinusitis, ear infections.

The common ailments during monsoons are waterborne diseases (diarrhea, gastroenteritis, typhoid and hepatitis or jaundice), air borne diseases (common cold, viral infections, influenza and pneumonia and vector borne disease (malaria and dengue through mosquitoes)." "I have witnessed a 50 per cent surge in the number of children suffering from viral fever this month, compared to the month of June.

In order to prevent children from fatal viral fever and other diseases, there should be no stagnant water around your home which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Opt for a mosquito net or keep all doors and windows of your home closed in the evenings." Parents should avoid giving their child raw foods like salad which gets contaminated fast. Wash fruits and vegetables in clean water, and avoid feeding your child leftover of food. Don't give your children junk, spicy or sugary foods.

He adds people must take care of themselves by ensuring clean surroundings and by drinking boiled or filtered water.

Dr Haider emphasized the importance of mosquito sprays and instructed to avoid food from roadside eateries. "Otherwise, we are at the hospitals to treat them."

Related Topics

Dengue Water May June Influenza Sunday National University All From Rains

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

10 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

10 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

10 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

10 hours ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.