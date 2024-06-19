Health Experts Warn To Avoid Excessive Consumption Of Meat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Health experts have warned the citizens, that excessive consumption of meat could be harmful for stomach-related diseases.
Renowned physician Dr. Jamal Parvez while talking to APP advised the residents to avoid overeating red meat of sacrificial animals, as excessive consumption of red meat can cause indigestion, nausea, diarrhoea, high blood pressure, vomiting and increase of uric acid in the body.
He said that the citizens must use plenty of water during and after the Eid holidays, as excessive use of water helps better the stomach system's functioning.
“Various public and private health facilities receive scores of cases of various stomach-related illnesses during Eid days; hence the lovers of red meat are advised to desist from using too much meat to remain fit and healthy,” he added.
District Health Officer Dr Nadeem Ahmed advised the citizens to take a balanced diet, containing meat and vegetables so that chances of contracting illness could be reduced.
He said the meat should properly be cleaned with water before use.
