Health Expo To Be Held On Oct 6 At Expo Center Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Punjab Specialized Healthcare Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that the 'Pakistan Medical Health Expo-2022' was being organised in cooperation with the Punjab government and Turkish Health Ministry on October 6-8, 2022 at Expo Center Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Specialized Healthcare Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that the 'Pakistan Medical Health Expo-2022' was being organised in cooperation with the Punjab government and Turkish Health Ministry on October 6-8, 2022 at Expo Center Lahore.

Chairing a meeting about arrangements for health expo, he said that Punjab Chief Minister and Health Minister would inaugurate Pak Medical Health Expo-2022, adding that they had also assured their full cooperation to make this exhibition a success.

The secretary said that the long-standing and deep fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey would be further promoted through this exhibition. More than 40 Turkish companies related to the health sector were participating in this exhibition with their latest medical equipment, medicines and technology, he added. The Punjab government would make full arrangements for the accommodation, security, transport and hospitality of these guests, he asserted. More than 20 official delegations from the Ministry of Health of Turkey along with the Federal Minister of Health were also joining this exhibition, he mentioned.

Baloch said that the private business community of health from Pakistan, especially Punjab, should take full advantage of this health expo. He said the health expo would be a milestone in the development of business between Pakistan and Turkey in the field of health.

Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chief Executive Officer Jalal Hasan said that PBIT would provide all possible support to make health expo a success, adding that all business to business and government to government meetings would be held at the expo.

Special Secretary Operations Saleha Saeed said necessary instructions had been issued to Primary and secondary health, including the Director DG Health Office, Punjab, Directorate General Drug and Chief Drug Control Office. Both the health departments would jointly utilize all necessary resources to make this exhibition a success.

Special Secretary Dr. Farrukh Naveed, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Muhammad Usman, Director Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Mushtaq Sulehria and Director General Drug Control, Muhammad Sohail and others officers concerned were present.

