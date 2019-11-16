UrduPoint.com
Health Facilities At CGH Appreciated In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :A Pakistani US based General Surgeon of Minneapolix hospital, Dr. Jameel ur Rehman Tareen Saturday visited Contentment General Hospital and declared the improved health facilities of high standards compatible with the international standards.

He was accompanied by Brig (R) Imran ul Haq, Administrator CGH, Rawalpindi, CEO Rawalpindi Mr.

Sibtain Raza, Mr. Fahim Ali, Addl CEO Rawalpindi and Dr. Nighat Shaheen, consultant Senior Gynae Specialist during the visit.

He visited the Modular OTs, CSSD, X-Ray, Pathological Lab, OPDs and under construction Immunization Center of the CGH. He showed his utmost satisfaction over the high standards of the works executed and declared the facilities to be at par with the international standards rather more than that.

