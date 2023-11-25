Health facilities at district level among top priorities of Govt: Abdullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Health Department Secretary Abdullah Khan on Saturday said that the provision of health facilities at the district level is among the top priorities of the provincial government.

He said that despite the challenges, efforts were being made to provide health facilities in remote areas of the province with the support of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). He expressed these views while addressing the 2023 performance review meeting of UNICEF here.

UNICEF Balochistan head Dr Amiri, Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, DG Health Dr Farooq Hoth, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zehri, Provincial Coordinator EPI, Dr Kamalan Gichki, Provincial Coordinator Nutrition Dr Naeem Zirkoon, Provincial Coordinator LHW Program, Dr Samiullah Kakar, Provincial Coordinator AIDS Program Dr Mir Khalid Qambrani, Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program Dr Gul Sabin Ghorizai, Provincial Coordinator Vector Borne Diseases Dr. Amir Raisani, Health Specialist UNICEF Dr Amir Akram Alizai, Director Integrated Emergency Response Unit Dr Faheem Khan, Deputy Director EPI Dr Zafar Khosti, former DG Health Dr Noor Muhammad Qazi and Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Zahri were present.

Dr Amiri of UNICEF presented the performance report for the year 2023 and the road map for the year 2024. During the year, he said that the UNICEF supported different vertical programs of Balochistan Health Department Nutrition, EPI and MNCH saying that the Department of Health would also provide technical and logistical support to the health facilities in the UNICEF Verticals Program for Health System Strengthening in Balochistan.

Secretary Health Department of Balochistan Abdullah Khan said that the Health Department of Balochistan was grateful for the support provided by UNICEF for the provision of health facilities saying that facing new challenges during 2023, re-strategizing away from traditional medical services and the Health Department of Balochistan has created an effective strategy to deal with various Challenges.