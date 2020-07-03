Health facilities in Bajaur to be well-equipped: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fiyaz Sherpao said Friday that tangible measures were being taken to equip health units in the district with all basic facilities so that residents could avail best ever health services.

He expressed these views during his visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khaar.

Several officials including Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Azizur Rehman, DMS Dr Naseeb Gul were also present on the occasion.

The DC was briefed that this hospital was a main health center for the tribal district of Bajaur.

But it had been lacking basic facilities and equipment, hampering service delivery.

They said that such pathetic situation was also negatively impacting performance of the hospital and residents were compelled to receive treatment from private hospitals.

The DC assured that shortage of medical equipment would soon be removed and other problems would also be resolved at the earliest.