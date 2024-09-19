Health Facilities In Balochistan's Remote Areas To Be Ensured: Kakar
Published September 19, 2024
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Balochistan's Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Thursday said that provision of health care facilities in remote areas would be ensured under the vision of Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.
Talking to APP here, he said that we would work together with all stakeholders for the improvement of health sector by addressing problems of people related health department including medical staff.
It should be noted that Provincial Minister Bakht Mohammad Kakar had given the portfolio of Livestock and Water Development Department and handed over the portfolio of Health Department to him after changing the portfolio of Livestock and Water Development Department.
Bakht Muhammad Kakar also thanked Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, central leadership and especially Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bagti for trusting him and giving the portfolio of the Ministry of Health.
He said that currently the health department is facing various challenges, new cases of polio are being reported in the province.
He said that providing better health facilities across the province is no less than a big challenge.
The minister said that he would try to improve the health sector with the help of international aid organizations and could take steps with good intentions to solve the problems of medical and non-medical personnel related to the health sector.
The help of international organizations for the elimination of various infectious diseases is commendable, he said.
He said that medical facilities are among the basic rights of the people and the health department would protect their rights.
