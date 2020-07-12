UrduPoint.com
Health Facilities Increased To Control Leishmania In Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :As per under the direction of Director Health Services (DHS) Merged Areas Dr. Niaz Muhammad Afridi, PM-IVMP-Merged Areas Dr. Shaista Ilyas Sunday visited various merged districts and sub-divisions where the high number of Leishmania and malaria cases has been reported.

The dengue and malaria health facilities had been increased as compared to 2019 to control and prevent Leishmania.

Dr.

Shaista Ilyas visited the hot spot areas of merged areas and sub-divisions where the Leishmania has been reported in high in number.

Leishmania medicines including GLucantime and Sodium Stiboglucante has been provided as per the demand and on the basis of burden of patients to merged areas and sub-division.

As per the direction of Dr. Shaista Ilyas, indoor residual spraying (IRS) has been conducted in those merged districts and sub-division where hot spot for Leishmania and malaria identified.

