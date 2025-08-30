Health facilities inspected at flood relief camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr. Muhammad Usman Naeemon Saturday inspected the healthcare facilities at the flood relief camp set up at Government Abdul Haq Degree College Jalalpur Jattan.

According to a spokesperson,during the visit,he reviewed the availability of medicines,medical staff and emergency arrangements for the flood-affected families.

He directed the staff to remain alert and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services at the camp.