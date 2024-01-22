Health Facilities Provided By Government Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa presided over a meeting held on Monday in the committee room of his office to review the health indicators highlighted by the government and the health facilities provided to the people.
CEO Health Dr Syed Tanveer Shah, DHO Dr Zeeshan Rauf, DHO Dr Osama Munir Pansuta, DHO and Coordinator Dr Khalid Chanar, Coordinator National Program Dr Khalid Mehmood Arain, Deputy District Health Officers of the district, and others were present.
The DC directed that no negligence should be tolerated in providing medical facilities to the people. He said that mother and child health programs including anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns should be successfully implemented. He said that children in rural areas should also be provided better health facilities and their vaccinations must be ensured. Doctors and paramedical staff should perform their duties well.
The medical facilities available in Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals, Rural Health Centers, and Rural Health Dispensaries including Primary Health Centers were reviewed at the meeting. The DC said that payments under the Universal Health Insurance Program should also be ensured.
He said that improvements should be made in the sanitation arrangements in hospitals and health centres. He said that the availability of medicines should be ensured in hospitals and health centres. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Syed Tanveer Shah and District Health Officers briefed the meeting about the measures taken by the Health Department.
They also informed about the steps taken for mother and child health programs, polio campaigns, the performance of anti-dengue response committees, universal health insurance programs, child vaccination campaigns, and family planning.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15712 power pilferers nabbed during five months7 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad wins tennis sports league7 minutes ago
-
Traders announce to support JUI-F candidate in elections on PK-11317 minutes ago
-
Solangi lauds FM Jilani for ‘managing fastest de-escalation’ with Iran17 minutes ago
-
USAID investment, Climate summit underscores US support for Pakistan's economy27 minutes ago
-
FIA cyber crime working to nab culprits behind spreading hate material on social media: Waqar37 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fertiliser hoarding continues37 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation47 minutes ago
-
72 undocumented Afghan families repatriate47 minutes ago
-
Dense fog patches cause transport havoc for capital's residents47 minutes ago
-
Five killed as vehicle falls into ravine in Dir Upper47 minutes ago
-
Tough competition expected in NA-44 as political heavyweights lined up57 minutes ago