Health facilities provided by government reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa presided over a meeting held on Monday in the committee room of his office to review the health indicators highlighted by the government and the health facilities provided to the people.

CEO Health Dr Syed Tanveer Shah, DHO Dr Zeeshan Rauf, DHO Dr Osama Munir Pansuta, DHO and Coordinator Dr Khalid Chanar, Coordinator National Program Dr Khalid Mehmood Arain, Deputy District Health Officers of the district, and others were present.

The DC directed that no negligence should be tolerated in providing medical facilities to the people. He said that mother and child health programs including anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns should be successfully implemented. He said that children in rural areas should also be provided better health facilities and their vaccinations must be ensured. Doctors and paramedical staff should perform their duties well.

The medical facilities available in Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals, Rural Health Centers, and Rural Health Dispensaries including Primary Health Centers were reviewed at the meeting. The DC said that payments under the Universal Health Insurance Program should also be ensured.

He said that improvements should be made in the sanitation arrangements in hospitals and health centres. He said that the availability of medicines should be ensured in hospitals and health centres. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Syed Tanveer Shah and District Health Officers briefed the meeting about the measures taken by the Health Department.

They also informed about the steps taken for mother and child health programs, polio campaigns, the performance of anti-dengue response committees, universal health insurance programs, child vaccination campaigns, and family planning.