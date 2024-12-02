Health Facilities To People Among Priorities Of Govt: Samad
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Information Technology Sardarzada Samad Khan Gorgage said that providing health facilities to the people is among the priorities of the government.
He said that in this regard, any kind of negligence would not be tolerated.
He said this while talking to the media during a surprise visit to Bolan Medical Hospital.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Sardar Akram Bangulzai, Alauddin Kakar and others were present on the occasion.
During the visit to the hospital, Bolan Medical Hospital (BMC) Superintendent Dr. Sultan Lehri briefed him in detail about the facilities provided to the public in the hospital.
Parliamentary Secretary Samad Khan expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the patients in the hospital.
He said that the provincial government is utilizing all available resources to provide free medical treatment to the public in government hospitals.
“The government has introduced Balochistan Health Card for the poor people which is being fully utilized by the poor and deserving people”, he said.
He said that to meet the shortage of doctors in hospitals, the government has decided to appoint more doctors on contract basis which would provide convenience to the public.
On this occasion, the Parliamentary Secretary also inquired about the treatment of patients undergoing treatment in different wards of the hospital.
