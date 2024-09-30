Health facilities top priority: Nazia Kayani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Nazia Ilyas Kayani, General Secretary of PML-N, (PP 10) has reiterated the commitment of the government to provide basic health facilities for the people.

She said that CM Maryam Nawaz has been being engaged in taking up the issues being faced by the people to bring ease for them.

General Secretary said 6 basic and Primary health units would be availed including Rural Health Center for Chauntra and Baga Sheikhan.

"The renovation of the six health centers is all set as the funds have been released", she said adding that the health units would soon be handed over to the concerned ministry for initiating the renovation work.

She also highlighted the recently released funds by the government for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of various roads in the area.

"The tendering process has been completed and contractors have been directed to start work immediately", she said.