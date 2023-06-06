Health facilities under Sehat card to continue: Riaz Anwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Health Riaz Anwar on Tuesday said that despite financial crunch in the province the health facilities under Sehat Card would continue for the people of the province.

Talking to media here after release of a survey report on Sehat Card, he said that payments are being made to the insurance company under the head of different treatments while an inquiry into alleged corruption was also in process.

Earlier, a survey report on Sehat Card released by Agha Khan University revealed that 63 percent people of KP got treatment from private hospitals under the facility while only 37 percent patients went to the government hospitals.

It said that 10 percent of the population of KP was still deprived of the facility due to domicile or other technical issues, adding that an average Rs 31,395 expenses incurred on a patient's treatment, which was 20 to 40 percent more than the treatment expenses of a private hospital.

The survey recommended participation of the citizens in the policy board of Sehat Card to address the technical issues and improve the capacity of the hospitals in backward and far flung areas.