Health Fair Held In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 07:38 PM

A one-day Health Fair was organized on Wednesday by the Population and Welfare Department in Lashari village near Larkana, providing free medical services to over 3,000 patients

Assistant Commissioner Rotodero Kainat Shaikh, District Population and Welfare Officer Karim Bakhsh Bhutto, Divisional Coordinator Shahzad Ali, Taluka Officer Faiza Jarwar, and Focal Person Abdul Waheed Chandio jointly inaugurated the event.

Assistant Commissioner Rotodero Kainat Shaikh, District Population and Welfare Officer Karim Bakhsh Bhutto, Divisional Coordinator Shahzad Ali, Taluka Officer Faiza Jarwar, and Focal Person Abdul Waheed Chandio jointly inaugurated the event.

Renowned doctors from Larkana, including Dr Mehtab Mirani, Dr Afroz Dhamrah, Dr Kulsoom, Dr Asia Kokar, and Dr Farman Ali Abro, provided medical check-ups and medicines to patients.

District Manager of Marie Stopes Abdul Basit Burrio and PPHI DM also participated.

"Family planning is crucial for the health and well-being of mothers and children," said Assistant Commissioner Kainat Shaikh. "This health fair aims to raise awareness and provide healthcare services to rural areas about family planning and other diseases

