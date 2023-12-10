Open Menu

Health Fair On Dec 12

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Health fair on Dec 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Head of District Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP)Dr Ansar Ishaq has said that District Health Authority in collaboration with Red Crescent and LHEAP will organize a health fair on December 12 at Divisional Public School and College.

Talking to APP Dr Ansar said that a free medical camp would be organized for all private and government school students, where they will be screened for their eyes, ENT, Dental checkup, HB, TNT, malnutrition and other necessary scans.

He said the fair would be from 9 am to 4 pm.

Dr Ansar urged the students of educational institutions to come forward and avail free screening of various ailments for a healthy society.

