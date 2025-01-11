Open Menu

Health Fair Orginazed By Population In Dokri Village Of Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Health fair orginazed by Population in Dokri village of Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A one-day health fair was organized by District Population Welfare Department office Larkana in village Pir Bakhsh Brohi of Tehsil Dokri on Saturday, which was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dokri Farzana Mirani, Divisional Coordinator of Population Department Shahzad Khaskheli and others.

In the health fair, 162 patients were sterilized under the family planning program and 920 patients were examined free of charge and medicines were also given to them free of cost. Various tests for various diseases were conducted by Health, Vital of Pakistan, PPHI, Mary Stops and RTI.

On the occasion AC Dokari Farzana Mirani said that where the poor, needy and indigent people cannot reach.

There is our effort to organize a health fair together with the population department so that the poor people can benefit from the treatment facilities. Razia Baloch, Dr Bashiran Panhwar, Focal Person Abdul Waheed Chandio, Mery Stops District Manager Abdul Basit Burrio, Dr Kulsoom Burrio, RTI Officer Dr Muhammad Ali, Zainab Sahto, Dr Zahida,Dr Nosheen and others participated in large numbers.

On this occasion, villagers Mir Ali Asghar Zehri, Mir Altaf Zehri, Haider Bakhsh Zehri, Aliza Zahri, Naheed Zehri and Alina Zehri also assured the health fair administration to organize Sehat Mela in the future as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Population Welfare Larkana Mary Dokri Muhammad Ali Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investi ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President con ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..

37 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychologica ..

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..

52 minutes ago
 Talent management drives innovation in content cre ..

Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry

52 minutes ago
 Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

2 hours ago
Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facili ..

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

2 hours ago
 32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

3 hours ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

3 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan