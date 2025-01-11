Health Fair Orginazed By Population In Dokri Village Of Larkana
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A one-day health fair was organized by District Population Welfare Department office Larkana in village Pir Bakhsh Brohi of Tehsil Dokri on Saturday, which was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dokri Farzana Mirani, Divisional Coordinator of Population Department Shahzad Khaskheli and others.
In the health fair, 162 patients were sterilized under the family planning program and 920 patients were examined free of charge and medicines were also given to them free of cost. Various tests for various diseases were conducted by Health, Vital of Pakistan, PPHI, Mary Stops and RTI.
On the occasion AC Dokari Farzana Mirani said that where the poor, needy and indigent people cannot reach.
There is our effort to organize a health fair together with the population department so that the poor people can benefit from the treatment facilities. Razia Baloch, Dr Bashiran Panhwar, Focal Person Abdul Waheed Chandio, Mery Stops District Manager Abdul Basit Burrio, Dr Kulsoom Burrio, RTI Officer Dr Muhammad Ali, Zainab Sahto, Dr Zahida,Dr Nosheen and others participated in large numbers.
On this occasion, villagers Mir Ali Asghar Zehri, Mir Altaf Zehri, Haider Bakhsh Zehri, Aliza Zahri, Naheed Zehri and Alina Zehri also assured the health fair administration to organize Sehat Mela in the future as well.
