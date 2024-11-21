Health festival continues in THQ, Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) On the direction of Punjab , Tehsil Headquarters Hospital’s (THQ) administration has organized three-day ‘Health festival.

In the festival, tests for diabetes, Tuberculosis and other diseases are being performed free of cost.

The festival has been arranged annually and thousand of patient get benefit from the occasion.

Surgeon, Dr Irfan urged the people to get benefit from the initiative of the Punjab government.

