UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Fraternity Calls For Declaring Late VC As 'national Martyr'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Health fraternity calls for declaring late VC as 'national martyr'

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Doctors fraternity remembered services of late VC Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Professor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha for his commendable services given out in the field of health sector, in a ceremony arranged here on Friday.

They declared Dr Pasha as a 'real hero' who embraced 'martyrdom' at hands of coronavirus while fighting as frontrunner against the pandemic.They offered fateha after concluding condolence ceremony at tehsil Rohilan Walli.

Speakers including hospital in-charge of Rohilan Walli Dr Iqbal Sajid, Dr Azhar Hussain, Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Dr Izhar Medi, Dr Kaleemullah, Muhammad Asif Iqbal among large number of paramedics staff appeared on the occasion and appealed Government to declare the late VC as 'martyr of the nation' and provide every compensation to the bereaved family to heal their wounds.

They also paid tribute to late CDC Supervisor Muhammad Jamil who also succumbed to the pandemic of late. They termed Jamil as hero of health department who had protected people' lives by putting his own health at risk. The doctors said sacrifices unleashed by health professional would be remembered forever in the history of the country.

Related Topics

Family Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

8 minutes ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

41 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

55 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.