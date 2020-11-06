Health guidelines issued for Tableeghi Ijtima participants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has issued health guidelines for the participants in the Tableeghi Ijtima 2020, which would continue till Nov 8, amid a prevailing corona virus situation in the provincial capital with infection and death rate on the increasing side.

A Covid-19 awareness booklet, published by Punjab's Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), contained guidelines on washing hands and wearing face-masks to prevent the spread of virus among the participants in the congregation.

An estimated 54,000 people are expected to attend the Tableeghi Ijtima, while the organisers had prohibited people under age of 12 and over 55 from attending Raiwind congregation. The participants would not be allowed to shake hands and the gatherings should be held in open spaces.

The authorities concerned also asked the management of Tableeghi Ijtima to prepare a list of all people and send it to the coordination committee.

However, the Lahore police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the first phase of the annual Tableeghi Ijtima at Raiwind. More than 2,000 police officials along with four SPs, 10 DSPs, 28 Inspectors/SHOs, 204 upper subordinates, would perform security duties, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said.

The DIG Operations said that the most important assignment of Lahore Police at this time was to provide maximum security to the Raiwind congregation. He said that due to the impending dangers of second wave of COVID-19, the participation of people would be limited and they have been requested to observe safety measures including wearing of face-masks and maintaining social distancing during the congregation.

He said the participants were allowed to enter the premises after complete checking through three-layer security mechanism of Lahore Police. Officers and officials of the police, along with volunteers of the Tableeghi Ijtima would ensure complete body search of the participants by metal detectors, electric barriers and walk-through gates.

Ashfaq Khan said that search operations were being conducted at and around Raiwind congregation on regular basis to ensure safety of participants and foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements. Data of the citizens and passengers was being checked at houses, hotels, guest houses, bus stops and railway stations through geo-fencing, biometric verification and hotel eye app.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police also made arrangements to maintain smooth traffic flow during Raiwind congregation. As many as 358 traffic wardens, 20 patrolling officers, four DSPs and 30 inspectors under the supervision of divisional officers were performing duties to regulate the traffic.

However, six fork lifters and break downs had also been deputed to take action against wrong parking, while special control room, camp office besides seven parking stands had been designated for the participants.

Chief Traffic Officer Hammad Abid said that stern action would be taken against wrong and illegal parking of vehicles, adding that vehicles could only be parked at designated parking areas.