UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Indicators; District Faisalabad Ranked On 4th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

Health indicators; district Faisalabad ranked on 4th

The Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab has released performance based ranking for all districts of the Punjab province for the month of February in which Faisalabad ranked on 4th with 96 points out of total 100

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) -:The Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab has released performance based ranking for all districts of the Punjab province for the month of February in which Faisalabad ranked on 4th with 96 points out of total 100.

The Directorate of Health Services Faisalabad division source said here Friday that 10 other districts including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Vehari, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Attack, Bahawalpur and Chiniot had been ranked on 4th position.

Three districts Narowal, Hafizabad and Sargodha got 99 points out of total 100 and ranked on first number.

The seven districts Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Rajanpur, Jehlum, Pakpattan, Lahore, and Lodhran secured 98 points and remained on 2nd position while 10 districts Okara, Khushab, Chakwal, DG Khan, Mandi Bahawaldin, Sialkot, Khanewal, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan placed on 3rd number.

Three districts Nankana Sahib, Layya and Muzaffar Garrh remained on 5th number with 95 points.

The ranking has been accorded on the basis of bio-metric attendance, number of patients, vaccination campaigns for elimination of epidemics, steps to mother and child healthcare, facilities of lab tests at hospitals, implementation of clean and green program etc.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Attack Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari February All

Recent Stories

PM says Karachi was ignored in the past but not no ..

32 seconds ago

Girl commits suicide over domestic issues in Faisa ..

14 minutes ago

South Sudan's road to peace marred by 'unconsciona ..

14 minutes ago

Children complex plans to introduce cardiac surger ..

14 minutes ago

Administration constitutes task force to control a ..

9 minutes ago

Cars, motorcycles lifter gang busted in Faisalabad ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.