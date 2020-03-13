Health indicators; district Faisalabad ranked on 4th

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) -:The Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab has released performance based ranking for all districts of the Punjab province for the month of February in which Faisalabad ranked on 4th with 96 points out of total 100.

The Directorate of Health Services Faisalabad division source said here Friday that 10 other districts including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Vehari, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Attack, Bahawalpur and Chiniot had been ranked on 4th position.

Three districts Narowal, Hafizabad and Sargodha got 99 points out of total 100 and ranked on first number.

The seven districts Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Rajanpur, Jehlum, Pakpattan, Lahore, and Lodhran secured 98 points and remained on 2nd position while 10 districts Okara, Khushab, Chakwal, DG Khan, Mandi Bahawaldin, Sialkot, Khanewal, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan placed on 3rd number.

Three districts Nankana Sahib, Layya and Muzaffar Garrh remained on 5th number with 95 points.

The ranking has been accorded on the basis of bio-metric attendance, number of patients, vaccination campaigns for elimination of epidemics, steps to mother and child healthcare, facilities of lab tests at hospitals, implementation of clean and green program etc.