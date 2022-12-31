Health infrastructure development essential for health facilities: Secretary C&W

Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Ali Akbar Baloch on Friday said that with the improvement in the health infrastructure in the remote areas of the province, the people would get basic health facilities at their doorsteps

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Ali Akbar Baloch on Friday said that with the improvement in the health infrastructure in the remote areas of the province, the people would get basic health facilities at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while chairing a joint meeting regarding the progress of civil work of DHQs and THQs in various districts of the province under the cooperation of the federation and the province under the Covid-19 program.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Quetta and Sibi Zone including Harnai Sherani Barkhan Chagai, Kachhi and Executive Engineer of Suhabpur along with other concerned officials.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the approved PC One and cost of DHQs and THQs.

On this occasion, Secretary Communications and Works Ali Akbar Baloch directed that this was an important project on which the speed of work should be accelerated.

He said that other such development projects should also be completed in time so that the people could benefit from the fruits of these projects.

He said that the completion of these projects would start a new era of development and prosperity in the province saying that the improvement of infrastructure would have a positive impact on the people and the province.

The Secretary said that quality and transparency should be the first priority in all the ongoing projects in the province regarding public health.

He further said that the Provincial Minister of C&W Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has clear instructions that there should be no delay in the ongoing development projects in the province, all development projects should be completed on time.

He said that effective measures should be taken for the improvement of infrastructure throughout the province, saying that the current government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddous Bizenjo was using all resources for the development of the province.

Secretary Communications and Construction said that for the improvement of infrastructure in the province, work was going on rapidly at development projects costing billions of rupees, the completion of which would bring development and prosperity to the region.