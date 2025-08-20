Open Menu

Health Initiatives' Sustainability To Be Ensured: Minister Of State For Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 11:53 PM

Minister of State for Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to setting up a dedicated One Health Secretariat to serve as a central platform for coordination and sustainability of health initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to setting up a dedicated One Health Secretariat to serve as a central platform for coordination and sustainability of health initiatives.

He was addressing the two-day workshop, hosted by the Health Services academy at the COMSTECH Secretariat, brought together senior government officials, international partners, academia, and experts from the health, livestock, agriculture, and environment sectors.

He called for stronger international collaboration to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR), zoonotic diseases, and food safety challenges.

Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood Ali, National Coordinator, One Health, outlined the objectives of the initiative, highlighting Islamabad Capital Territory as the pilot model district for integrated disease surveillance and inter-sectoral workforce development.

He said the model would later be scaled up nationwide.

Other participants stressed the importance of developing a multi-sectoral workforce, improving disease surveillance systems, and strengthening community engagement.

The workshop also mapped institutional capacities across sectors and identified training needs for workforce development.

By aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), International Health Regulations (IHR-2005), and the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), Pakistan’s One Health initiative is positioning itself as a cost-effective and globally relevant model for pandemic preparedness.

The workshop concluded with a call for continued collaboration with global partners, including the Fleming Fund, WHO, FAO, US-CDC, and other development agencies, to ensure sustainability and nationwide expansion of the program.

