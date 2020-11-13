Health Insaf Card to be given across KP by Jan 31: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that half of KP population has been given health cover up to one million rupees annually while the facility would be extended to across the province by Jan 31

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that half of KP population has been given health cover up to one million rupees annually while the facility would be extended to across the province by Jan 31.

Talking to media here the government is committed to provide health facilities to all population without any discrimination and for the purpose the initiative of Health Insaf Card was launched, adding that the people could avail the medical facility at all government hospitals and designated private clinics and hospitals.

Jhagra said that KP government is working hard to improve the services of government hospitals and health care centres on priority basis.