UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Insaf Card To Be Given Across KP By Jan 31: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:07 PM

Health Insaf Card to be given across KP by Jan 31: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that half of KP population has been given health cover up to one million rupees annually while the facility would be extended to across the province by Jan 31

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that half of KP population has been given health cover up to one million rupees annually while the facility would be extended to across the province by Jan 31.

Talking to media here the government is committed to provide health facilities to all population without any discrimination and for the purpose the initiative of Health Insaf Card was launched, adding that the people could avail the medical facility at all government hospitals and designated private clinics and hospitals.

Jhagra said that KP government is working hard to improve the services of government hospitals and health care centres on priority basis.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

Economic indicator heading in right direction: Cho ..

48 seconds ago

England boss Southgate drops Grealish start hint i ..

50 seconds ago

UAF to establish pharmacy at PARS

52 seconds ago

Russian Justice Ministry Disagrees With Position D ..

53 seconds ago

PHC directs HCEs to make transactions through bank ..

4 minutes ago

CDA continues work on development projects

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.