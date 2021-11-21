UrduPoint.com

Health Inspector Deprived Of Motorcycle At Gunpoint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 03:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Three unidentified armed outlaws snatched motorcycle from a health inspector at gun point here on Sunday.

According to police sources, health inspector Jam Yasir was returning home on motorcycle after performing duties in the ongoing drive of Measles and Rubella when three unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Bangla Shajra in premises of Shah Jamal police station.

They held him hostage at gun point and snatched Honda 125 motorcycle worth Rs 150,000 from him and escaped.

Police concerned have registered a case and started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

