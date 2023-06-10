UrduPoint.com

Health Insurance Card To Be Issued For Working Journalists & Artists: Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Health insurance card to be issued for working journalists & artists: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the government would issue the Working Journalist Health Insurance Card and Artist Health Insurance Card during the year 2023-24.

Talking to a private news channel, Dar said 17.5% also increased in pension of retired federal government employees.

Replying to a question Dar said the government has provided relief to the federal government employees and pensioners in the form of ad-hoc relief allowance of up to 35% for those in grades 1-16, and 30% for grades 17-22 and 17.5%, respectively .

Commenting on non-filers of income tax returns, the minister informed that the government has re-imposed a withholding tax on cash withdrawals by them.

Announcing relief measures for the salaried class, Ishaq Dar said the government had proposed 30-35 percent increase in the salaries on ad-hoc basis and 17.5 percent enhancement in the pensions of the Federal Government employees, realizing their financial hardships due to the increased inflation.

The minister said the government had decided to give 35 percent ad-hoc relief in the salaries of employees from Grade1-16 and 30 percent to Grade-17-22 employees aimed at increasing their purchase power.

He also announced increasing the minimum pension fixing it at Rs 12,000 and minimum monthly wage from Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,000 within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Related Topics

Islamabad Ishaq Dar From Government

Recent Stories

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

2 minutes ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

33 minutes ago
 Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes ..

Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes Instagram posts

41 minutes ago
 PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, c ..

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, claims Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on National Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.