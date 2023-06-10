Health insurance card to be issued for working journalists & artists: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the government would issue the Working Journalist Health Insurance Card and Artist Health Insurance Card during the year 2023-24.

Talking to a private news channel, Dar said 17.5% also increased in pension of retired federal government employees.

Replying to a question Dar said the government has provided relief to the federal government employees and pensioners in the form of ad-hoc relief allowance of up to 35% for those in grades 1-16, and 30% for grades 17-22 and 17.5%, respectively .

Commenting on non-filers of income tax returns, the minister informed that the government has re-imposed a withholding tax on cash withdrawals by them.

Announcing relief measures for the salaried class, Ishaq Dar said the government had proposed 30-35 percent increase in the salaries on ad-hoc basis and 17.5 percent enhancement in the pensions of the Federal Government employees, realizing their financial hardships due to the increased inflation.

The minister said the government had decided to give 35 percent ad-hoc relief in the salaries of employees from Grade1-16 and 30 percent to Grade-17-22 employees aimed at increasing their purchase power.

He also announced increasing the minimum pension fixing it at Rs 12,000 and minimum monthly wage from Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,000 within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).