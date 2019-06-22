Health Insurance Company asked to provide smooth services to employees

Chairman district West, Izharuddin Ahmed Khan has called for a more vibrant role of the insurance company to extend better health care facilities to the employees of the district West in line with the Health Insurance policy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman district West, Izharuddin Ahmed Khan has called for a more vibrant role of the insurance company to extend better health care facilities to the employees of the district West in line with the Health Insurance policy.

He expressed these views while talking to the office bearers of the Insurance Company at his office here, said a statement on Saturday.

He said any delay in provision of health services to the employees will not be tolerated.

He said all the panel hospitals should be strictly directed to immediately extend medical services in case of emergency to the employees on showing their health insurance cards.