Health Insurance Facility To Be Provided To Citizens By Jan 20

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 05:00 PM

Health Insurance facility to be provided to citizens by Jan 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab government will provide the health insurance facility to all the permanent resident families of Rawalpindi Division by January 20.

District administration spokesman, in a statement on Thursday urged the citizens to get entered all the data related to the marriage/spouse, birth of children and family deaths in the records as soon as possible so that all the residents of the division could get benefit from this facility.

The citizens can contact on toll free number 0800-09009 to get further information about health cards.

The government was taking solid steps to fulfill the promise of a new Pakistan for all, he said adding, the health budget was Rs 169 billion in the past which had been increased to Rs 399 billion by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said Naya Pakistan Health Card would be given to every citizen in Punjab to extend free medical facility of Rs 1 million per annum to every family. This card would be launched across Punjab from January and added a sum of Rs 440 billion would be provided for the purpose.

/395

