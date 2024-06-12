Open Menu

Health Insurance For Journalists Govt's Historic Step: Minister For Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage And Culture Attaullah Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024

Health insurance for journalists govt's historic step: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar

Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar Wednesday congratulated the journalists and media workers following the announcement of their health insurance in the Federal Budget 2024-25 presented in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar Wednesday congratulated the journalists and media workers following the announcement of their health insurance in the Federal Budget 2024-25 presented in the National Assembly.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb announced the health insurance scheme for journalists and media workers while presenting the budget earlier in the day.

“The provision of health insurance to journalists is a historic step that will help ensure health and welfare of media workers of our country,” the minister said in a news statement.

According to Tarar, as many as 5,000 journalists and media workers would be given health insurance in the first phase of the scheme, while 10,000 more would get the facility in the second phase.

He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for resuming the health insurance scheme after assuming the charge of office for the second time.

“Providing health insurance to journalists and media workers is the top priority of the government,” he said while terming them an integral part of the society, and acknowledging their crucial role in democracy.

