Health Insurance Scheme For FGE Under Review: Mukhtar Ahmad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik Friday informed the National Assembly that a proposal for a Health Care Insurance Scheme for Federal government employees has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval.
During the question hour, he said the summary was forwarded by the Ministry of National Health Services through the Finance Division and is currently under review by the relevant authorities. “Once it is finalized and approved, the complete details will be shared with the house,” he added.
Malik explained that this proposed Health Care Insurance Scheme will be a separate program from the existing Sehat Sahulat Program.
It is designed to provide a structured healthcare system for federal employees.
The scheme will offer inpatient and hospitalization services at major public and private hospitals across the country. A key feature of the plan is to provide cashless medical treatment for government employees and their dependents.
Under the proposal, health insurance cards will be issued to ensure easy access to medical facilities and smooth service delivery.
If approved, the initiative is expected to improve healthcare access and provide financial security to federal government employees.
