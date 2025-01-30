Open Menu

Health Journalists Trained On Immunization Reporting In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A Capacity Building Workshop for Health Beat Journalists was conducted in Hyderabad under the leadership of Minister of Health Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Health Rehan Iqbal Baloch, and Project Director EPI Dr. Muhammad Naeem.

Supported by UNICEF, the workshop focused on critical immunization challenges, including multi-dose vial management, fixed-site vaccination strategies, and vaccine storage protocols.

Journalists were briefed that vaccines in opened vials must be used within six hours and that Sindh follows a fixed-site approach, requiring caregivers to bring children to vaccination points instead of door-to-door services.

These insights will help ensure accurate health reporting and public awareness.

The workshop also addressed the rising measles cases in Sindh, Pakistan, and globally, with 10.3 million cases reported worldwide in 2023 (WHO).

To combat this, Sindh targets 1.77 million infants and 1.97 million pregnant women for immunization, backed by 3,252 government vaccinators and EPI’s extensive network.

By strengthening journalists’ knowledge, EPI Sindh and UNICEF aim to enhance public trust in immunization and ensure wider vaccine coverage to prevent disease outbreaks.

