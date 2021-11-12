Health leadership gathered to deliberate on health reforms

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination in consultation with the provincial and area departments of health and population has finalized the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Mental Health (MH) national action framework, and the national health sector coordination and decision-making mechanism for Pakistan.

The Inter-Ministerial health and population forum met Friday to deliberate upon and endorse the key health reforms needed to improve the health and wellbeing of the people.

The meeting was attended by all the health provincial and federating areas ministers of health and population along with their secretaries and Director Generals.

Addressing the forum, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Faisal Sultan said universal health coverage was an investment in human capital and a foundational driver of inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development of the country. It was a way to support our people so they could reach their full potential and achieve their goals and objectives, he added.

He said that Pakistan was currently at the landmark of the classical epidemiological transition and faced a double burden of disease. Considering this fact, a coherent policy response was required to address the challenge through health and multi-sectoral approach, he added.

In this regard, the Ministry of National Health Services undertook the responsibility of providing the policy guidelines with respect to NCDs and MH in the shape of the National Action Framework for NCDs and MH (2021-2030), he added.

To evidently set a structure for joint decision-making process at the national level for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) reforms, a National Health Sector Coordination (NHSC) mechanism has been developed.

This document will act as a policy and governance mechanism for all stakeholders and is required for the implementation of an essential package of health services under the Universal Health Coverage reforms.

The provincial health ministers reflected their support for the NCDs and MH National Action Framework and National Health Sector Coordination (NHSC) mechanism.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Health Minister Punjab, while reflecting on the key health reforms in the country mentioned that there was a dire need to focus on the development of nursing and midwifery human resource and strengthening the availability of quality reproductive and maternal health services.

Regarding the pool procurement model, it was informed that the fourth meeting of the Federal Task Force (FTF) approved pooled procurement model of contraceptives with an exception of Sindh province.

In this regard, the Ministry of National Health Services will facilitate a joint advertisement based on consolidated contraceptive requirements and prequalification of the vendors. The provinces will then independently place their respective work orders and ensure to maintain the supply chain.

Dr. Faisal Sultan informed that the Health Ministry was committed to making all out efforts to effectively coordinate and contribute towards better health of the citizens of the country and appreciated the role of the HPSIU Team at Ministry for their dedicated efforts and hard work under the leadership of DG health.

He thanked all the provincial ministers and appreciated the efforts being made by them to improve the health status of their people.