Health Managers' Training Concludes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 07:19 PM

Health managers' training concludes

A training session for health managers in connection with the measles campaign, being launched next month, concluded here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :A training session for health managers in connection with the measles campaign, being launched next month, concluded here on Saturday.

Health managers from Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts participated in the training, organised in collaboration with the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab and the World Health Organisation.

Additional Director (Extension) Programme for Precautionary Vaccination Dr Mohabat Ali was the chief guest. He said that children would be vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases at health centres, schools and outreach centres during the 12-day campaign.

Director Health Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan said in his message that measles and rubella campaign would be run from Nov 15 to 27 in Punjab province and 46.6 million children from 9 months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated.

