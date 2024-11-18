Open Menu

Health Mela From 20th

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Health Mela from 20th

A three-day health Mela will be held at THQ hospital Kot Addu from Nov 20 to 22 to provide free blood screening facility against contagious diseases and treatment facilities to patients

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A three-day health Mela will be held at THQ hospital Kot Addu from Nov 20 to 22 to provide free blood screening facility against contagious diseases and treatment facilities to patients.

The facility is being provided to people on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the secretary Primary and secondary healthcare Punjab, says MS THQ hospital Dr. Kamran Akbar.

The diagnostic facilities people could avail against diseases include blood pressure, diabetes, hepatitis, tuberculosis, Aids, and respiratory diseases. Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari will inaugurate the Mela. In addition to diagnostics and treatment facilities, medical experts would also create awareness among people about diseases, their prevention and cure.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Cure Kot Addu From Blood

Recent Stories

Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses

Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses

1 minute ago
 District coordination committee reviews developmen ..

District coordination committee reviews development projects

1 minute ago
 QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting ..

QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting national interests

1 minute ago
 Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forc ..

Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forces dam release

1 minute ago
 DC orders strict measures to recover govt dues

DC orders strict measures to recover govt dues

1 minute ago
 Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oma ..

Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

7 minutes ago
NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster r ..

NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster resilience, sustainable urban d ..

12 minutes ago
 KU announces schedule of submission of online admi ..

KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats ..

7 minutes ago
 COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degree ..

COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during con ..

7 minutes ago
 Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Mar ..

Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

7 minutes ago
 PJA conducts training program on forensic science

PJA conducts training program on forensic science

7 minutes ago
 36th SMC officers call on Commissioner

36th SMC officers call on Commissioner

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan