Health Mela From 20th
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:14 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A three-day health Mela will be held at THQ hospital Kot Addu from Nov 20 to 22 to provide free blood screening facility against contagious diseases and treatment facilities to patients.
The facility is being provided to people on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the secretary Primary and secondary healthcare Punjab, says MS THQ hospital Dr. Kamran Akbar.
The diagnostic facilities people could avail against diseases include blood pressure, diabetes, hepatitis, tuberculosis, Aids, and respiratory diseases. Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari will inaugurate the Mela. In addition to diagnostics and treatment facilities, medical experts would also create awareness among people about diseases, their prevention and cure.
