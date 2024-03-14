Open Menu

Health Minister Acknowledges Media's Vital Role In Societal Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed gratitude towards the media, recognizing its pivotal role in fostering the development and improvement of society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed gratitude towards the media, recognizing its pivotal role in fostering the development and improvement of society.

In a meeting with health reporters here on Thursday, he emphasized that media serves as the "fourth pillar of the state" in Pakistan, commending its efforts in highlighting the shortcomings within the health sector, which are crucial for its reforms. He asserted that without media's assistance, enhancing the health sector would be unattainable.

Rafique underscored the significance of media as the "eyes and ears" of the government and affirmed the commitment of the administration, led by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to serve the people with renewed dedication. Amid economic challenges, he highlighted the initiation of the health card project by Quaid PML-N Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing the priority placed on improving government hospitals in Punjab.

During the meeting, health reporters presented a bouquet to Minister Rafique, congratulating him on assuming office.

