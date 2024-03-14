Health Minister Acknowledges Media's Vital Role In Societal Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed gratitude towards the media, recognizing its pivotal role in fostering the development and improvement of society
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed gratitude towards the media, recognizing its pivotal role in fostering the development and improvement of society.
In a meeting with health reporters here on Thursday, he emphasized that media serves as the "fourth pillar of the state" in Pakistan, commending its efforts in highlighting the shortcomings within the health sector, which are crucial for its reforms. He asserted that without media's assistance, enhancing the health sector would be unattainable.
Rafique underscored the significance of media as the "eyes and ears" of the government and affirmed the commitment of the administration, led by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to serve the people with renewed dedication. Amid economic challenges, he highlighted the initiation of the health card project by Quaid PML-N Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing the priority placed on improving government hospitals in Punjab.
During the meeting, health reporters presented a bouquet to Minister Rafique, congratulating him on assuming office.
Recent Stories
PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘International Day to Combat Islamopho ..
Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland
Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary
SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertaining magistrate system
Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator
Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourned
Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘Protection of Holy Prophet Day ..
Ukraine steps up border attacks as Putin urges Russians to vote
PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress
Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England against France
SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innovation Factory, OKFX.io
Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ on Friday4 minutes ago
-
SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertaining magistrate system5 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator5 minutes ago
-
Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourned8 minutes ago
-
Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘Protection of Holy Prophet Day’8 minutes ago
-
PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress8 minutes ago
-
Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief7 minutes ago
-
Minister orders timely completion of health projects7 minutes ago
-
IGP chairs meeting on 'Tahaffuz Darsgah' for transgenders education7 minutes ago
-
22 traders fined7 minutes ago
-
Kazi Nazir posted as IG Prisons Sindh7 minutes ago
-
Administration imposes fines of Rs2.897 million on 192 illegal profiteers7 minutes ago