Health Minister advocates evidence-based studies to counter health issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Minister of Health Professor Dr. Javaid Akram underscored the importance of promoting evidence-based studies to address crucial healthcare challenges.

Addressing the 1st symposium of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) 2024 on Saturday, Dr. Akram congratulated the organizers for convening the symposium on such a vital topic, highlighting the urgent need for focused attention on newborn care and the consistent implementation of positive policies across different eras. He emphasized protecting children from prevalent diseases, stressing the critical role of maternal health in child development.

Addressing concerning health trends, Dr. Akram revealed alarming statistics, noting a rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes among individuals over 39 years old in Pakistan. He emphasized the significance of maternal milk in child development, advocating for initiatives to ensure the health and well-being of mothers and children nationwide.

Dr. Akram also reaffirmed the fundamental purpose behind establishing the University of Child Health Sciences, emphasizing its role in conducting modern research to safeguard children against dangerous diseases.

The minister commended SIMS for upholding excellent healthcare traditions and reiterated the government's commitment to serving the people in alignment with Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi's vision. He highlighted ongoing efforts to revamp over a hundred government hospitals, aiming to improve accessibility and quality of care for patients.

The symposium saw participation from noted healthcare professionals, including Principal SIMS Professor Dr. Zohra Khanum, Vice Principal Professor Dr. Tayyaba Wasim, and several other prominent figures from the medical community. Representatives from international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF also contributed to the discussions, underlining the collaborative efforts towards advancing healthcare initiatives.